Fatal auto-pedestrian accident reported on McPherson

LAREDO, TX KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto pedestrian accident that claimed the life of a woman.

The accident happened at around 8 p.m. on McPherson Avenue and East Taylor.

According to Laredo Police, a female patient passed away as a result of her injuries.

The woman’s identity or age has not been released at this time.

The CAPERS Investigators and Traffic Division is investigating the accident.

