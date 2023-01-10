Shop Local
Fatal auto-pedestrian accident reported on McPherson

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto pedestrian accident that claimed the life of a woman.

The accident happened at around 8 p.m. on McPherson Avenue and East Taylor.

According to Laredo Police, a female patient passed away as a result of her injuries.

The woman’s identity or age has not been released at this time.

The CAPERS Investigators and Traffic Division is investigating the accident.

