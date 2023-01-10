Laredo mayor discusses possible return of the Tecolotes

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The possible return of the Los dos Laredos’ baseball team could be gaining momentum in the Gateway City.

It’s been several months of uncertainty for the status of the Tecolotes in Laredo.

This past November, City Council accepted the team’s proposal to lease their offices.

This gave some hope for fans to have their team play ball in Laredo.

We now have a new mayor who openly supports the return of the Tecolotes.

Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino believes steps are moving forward to bring this possible.

The mayor said, City Council has directed management to start working on new agreements and contracts to make it happen.

