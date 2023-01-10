Laredo Police continue to search for North Central Park vandals

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been almost two weeks since North Central Park was hit by an appalling case of vandalism.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, during the early morning hours.

Laredo Police are continuing to investigate the case and bring those responsible for the damages to justice.

The City of Laredo said vandalism cases have been reported at all the parks of Laredo and with more than 100 parks throughout the Gateway City, it can be quite overwhelming.

Eddie Millan with the City of Laredo Parks Department said the situation has now escalated to criminal activity.

“It’s everywhere. It just goes to show you it’s not in just certain areas of Laredo. Not just in the south side, or west side. It’s in the north side, it’s everywhere,” said Millan. “And this is not minor damage or minor vandalism, this is going to cost us over $1,800 of damages.”

Millan goes on to say more surveillance cameras have been added to North Central Park on top of a police tower which also adds surveillance to the area.

The Laredo Police Department continues to ask the public for their help in identifying the individuals believed to be responsible for the damages.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.