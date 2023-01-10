Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Laredo Police: Woman continues to fight for her life after being shot in the face

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A woman is still fighting for her life at a local hospital after being shot in the face allegedly by her husband.

The Laredo Police Department says the victim has not passed despite conflicting social media reports. Due to HIPPA law, which protects the privacy of an individual’s medical records, it is difficult to confirm the victim’s status.

Investigator Joe Baeza with the police department said that if the victim does pass away, there is a process as to what happens next: an autopsy would have to be conducted and the findings would have to be presented to the Webb County District Attorney’s Office to be evaluated.

In essence, the current charges the husband is facing may also change and increase.

