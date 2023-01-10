Laredo schools equipped to respond to athletes experiencing a medical emergency

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - NFL player Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field last week.

Since then, athletic programs from colleges to high schools have spoken about their player safety protocol.

The impact of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest has been a much talked-about topic, even for those who are not football fans.

Both UISD and LISD want parents to know that they have several practices in place in the event that a medical crisis comes into play.

According to UISD Athletics Director Bobby Cruz, all the district coaches must be CPR certified.

Cruz said all coaches received their training by their school nurses but that’s not all, he adds the district has the tools to respond in case an emergency happens.

“In addition to that, all of our trainers that they go to an athletic event, they do carry their mobile AED, automated external defibrillator, which was used on the Buffalo Bills player”, said Cruz. “It is very important and throughout these trainings and all of these situations that we’re prepared to respond.”

Meanwhile, LISD officials say aside from having their mobile defibrillator, assistant coaches on standby and first aid kits, the district said they have an electrocardiogram device that checks their athletes heart condition before any event.

Both districts hope that with these health precautions in place, athletes can focus on the game while also giving parents a sense of comfort.

