Man wanted in San Antonio arrested in Webb County

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) -A man wanted in San Antonio is caught in Webb County.

DPS along with the help of Border Patrol were able to arrest Matthew Joshua Laureano, 35, for felon in possession of a firearm.

Laureano was previously arrested and charged for aggravated assault with deadly weapon and assault.

He was caught at the I-35 checkpoint and taken to the Webb County Jail.

