Mayor Dr. Trevino responds to council’s decision to not extend city manager application

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has been without a city manager for almost a year.

The newly elected mayor is now speaking out about the recent decision by council to proceed with the hiring process and not extend the application window for the position.

The application deadline for the city manager position closed back in mid-December.

Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino was hoping to reopen the application window; however, his proposal did not garner enough votes to pass.

Mayor Trevino believes council thought there were other motives behind his proposal.

“One of the things is that they claim that I might have somebody hidden that I would like to offer as a candidate, which is totally not true,” said Mayor Dr. Trevino. “And I expressed it to the public, I said I have nobody in mind, and I will not endorse anybody. So, this is something that the mayor doesn’t choose, it’s city council that chooses the city manager.”

During the City Council meeting, the hiring firm confirmed with members and the public that 8 applicants were currently being vetted for the city manager position.

KGNS News last reported that the mayor and council will publicly announce the names of the candidates by the end of the month.

