Newly elected County Commissioner for Precinct Four plans to tackle Mines Road congestion

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - It was the first day on the job for recently elected Webb County Commissioner for precinct four, Ricardo Jaime.

The life-long resident of precinct four, former firefighter, and former small business owner said he is ready to be fully dedicated to his new position.

One of the major problems he plans to tackle is the ongoing traffic congestion in the Mines Road area.

Jaime said he’s looking forward to working with Laredo’s council members Vanessa Perez for District 7 and Melissa Cigarroa for District 3 about the issue.

“I’m hoping to see if we can go ahead and do a service road that can go ahead and help the public and help the construction workers when they start working on the major roads there,” said Commissioner Jaime.

Jaime invites the public to visit the Webb County Commissioners Office if they have any concerns or ideas to better the community.

He will be serving a four-year term as county commissioner.

