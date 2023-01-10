Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Newly elected County Commissioner for Precinct Four plans to tackle Mines Road congestion

Webb County Commissioner Ricky Jaime
Webb County Commissioner Ricky Jaime(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - It was the first day on the job for recently elected Webb County Commissioner for precinct four, Ricardo Jaime.

The life-long resident of precinct four, former firefighter, and former small business owner said he is ready to be fully dedicated to his new position.

One of the major problems he plans to tackle is the ongoing traffic congestion in the Mines Road area.

Jaime said he’s looking forward to working with Laredo’s council members Vanessa Perez for District 7 and Melissa Cigarroa for District 3 about the issue.

“I’m hoping to see if we can go ahead and do a service road that can go ahead and help the public and help the construction workers when they start working on the major roads there,” said Commissioner Jaime.

Jaime invites the public to visit the Webb County Commissioners Office if they have any concerns or ideas to better the community.

He will be serving a four-year term as county commissioner.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jorge Arturo Nieto, age 31
Driver crashes into patrol unit while Laredo Police were responding to hit and run arrest
Francisco Javier Garcia, age 27
Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in the face
Five motorcycles reported in crash
Five motorcycles reported in a crash
Bad Bunny under fire for throwing fans phone in ocean
Bad Bunny under fire for throwing fans phone in ocean
Minerva San Juanita Lopez, 47
Laredo Police arrest woman accused of stealing meat from grocery stores

Latest News

County Commissioner for Precinct Four plans to tackle Mines Road congestion
Driver crashes into LPD vehicle
Driver crashes into patrol unit while Laredo Police were responding to hit and run
Tractor trailer breaks in half; stalls traffic in central Laredo
Tractor trailer breaks in half; stalls traffic in central Laredo
Diocese of Laredo confirms incident between student and employee occurred
Diocese of Laredo confirms incident between student and employee occurred