Tractor trailer breaks in half; stalls traffic in central Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Traffic is stalled near a central Laredo overpass after a tractor trailer broke in half.

According to Laredo Police, the incident happened at overpass near Mann Road and San Dario.

All eastbound traffic headed to San Dario is closed.

Laredo Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

