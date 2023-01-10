Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Tractor trailer breaks in half; stalls traffic in central Laredo

Tractor trailer breaks in half; stalls traffic in central Laredo
Tractor trailer breaks in half; stalls traffic in central Laredo(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Traffic is stalled near a central Laredo overpass after a tractor trailer broke in half.

According to Laredo Police, the incident happened at overpass near Mann Road and San Dario.

All eastbound traffic headed to San Dario is closed.

Laredo Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jorge Arturo Nieto, age 31
Driver crashes into patrol unit while Laredo Police were responding to hit and run arrest
Francisco Javier Garcia, age 27
Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in the face
Five motorcycles reported in crash
Five motorcycles reported in a crash
Bad Bunny under fire for throwing fans phone in ocean
Bad Bunny under fire for throwing fans phone in ocean
Minerva San Juanita Lopez, 47
Laredo Police arrest woman accused of stealing meat from grocery stores

Latest News

County Commissioner for Precinct Four plans to tackle Mines Road congestion
Driver crashes into LPD vehicle
Driver crashes into patrol unit while Laredo Police were responding to hit and run
Webb County Commissioner Ricky Jaime
Newly elected County Commissioner for Precinct Four plans to tackle Mines Road congestion
Diocese of Laredo confirms incident between student and employee occurred
Diocese of Laredo confirms incident between student and employee occurred