Laredo Police identify woman in fatal auto-pedestrian accident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is revealing the identity of a woman who lost her life after allegedly being hit by an SUV.

Police report that 79-year-old Virginia Villanueva was walking across Taylor Street and McPherson Road on Tuesday night, January 9, when a white SUV struck her. The incident was reported to the police shortly after 8 p.m.

According to officers, the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Investigator Joe Baeza said, “the location where she crossed was not a designated point of crossing, and in addition to that, because of the time of night, it was already dark and so visibility was not at its optimum.”

Officers also said the driver did not show any signs of being under the influence of any substance and he volunteered a blood sample that’s currently under analysis. Laredo police continue to investigate the incident.

