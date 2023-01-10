LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning mainly all of south Texas is under a fog advisory until 10am .

Make sure you give yourself some extra time this morning and drive safe.

Cloudy skies through mid morning then gradually clearing up warming temps into the upper 70s a high of 84.

Tonight will be slightly humid with mostly clear skies a low of 62.

Tomorrow morning possible fog in your early commute humid in the low 60s then becoming very warm a high of 87.

On Thursday a cool front will move across the region bring drier air and opening a window for elevated fire conditions Thursday afternoon.

Friday is looking like a pleasant day sunny skies a high of 69.

Lows in the 60s then by Thursday and Friday low such be chill in the mid 40s.

Have a great day.

