Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Warm day

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning mainly all of south Texas is under a fog advisory until 10am .

Make sure you give yourself some extra time this morning and drive safe.

Cloudy skies through mid morning then gradually clearing up warming temps into the upper 70s a high of 84.

Tonight will be slightly humid with mostly clear skies a low of 62.

Tomorrow morning possible fog in your early commute humid in the low 60s then becoming very warm a high of 87.

On Thursday a cool front will move across the region bring drier air and opening a window for elevated fire conditions Thursday afternoon.

Friday is looking like a pleasant day sunny skies a high of 69.

Lows in the 60s then by Thursday and Friday low such be chill in the mid 40s.

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Blessed Sacrament Catholic School
Diocese of Laredo files report to Texas Dept. of Family and Protective Services
Jorge Arturo Nieto, age 31
Driver crashes into patrol unit while Laredo Police were responding to hit and run arrest
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Fatal auto-pedestrian accident reported on McPherson
Francisco Javier Garcia, age 27
Laredo woman, fighting for her life after allegedly being shot by her husband
Tractor trailer breaks in half; stalls traffic in central Laredo
Tractor trailer breaks in half; stalls traffic in central Laredo

Latest News

Monday 7 Day Forecast
Warmer Tuesday and Wednesday, No Cold Air in Sight
cool with partly sunny skies
Pleasant day
KGNS News Today 6am -Weather Forecast 1/9
Monday morning forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Cloudier Monday, Then sunnier and Warmer