LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning mainly all of south Texas is under a fog advisory until 10am .
Make sure you give yourself some extra time this morning and drive safe.
Cloudy skies through mid morning then gradually clearing up warming temps into the upper 70s a high of 84.
Tonight will be slightly humid with mostly clear skies a low of 62.
Tomorrow morning possible fog in your early commute humid in the low 60s then becoming very warm a high of 87.
On Thursday a cool front will move across the region bring drier air and opening a window for elevated fire conditions Thursday afternoon.
Friday is looking like a pleasant day sunny skies a high of 69.
Lows in the 60s then by Thursday and Friday low such be chill in the mid 40s.
Have a great day.
