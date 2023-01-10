Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Warmer Tuesday and Wednesday, No Cold Air in Sight

By Richard Berler
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A shallow layer of moist air will likely be sufficient for low cloud or fog by dawn and into Tuesday morning. Drier air aloft will stir in with daytime heating, and mix the cloud away midday. Warm air from northern Mexico aloft will allow for a warm afternoon with the clearing skies. Wednesday will be especially warm before mild air from the Rockies arrives Thursday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jorge Arturo Nieto, age 31
Driver crashes into patrol unit while Laredo Police were responding to hit and run arrest
Francisco Javier Garcia, age 27
Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in the face
Five motorcycles reported in crash
Five motorcycles reported in a crash
File photo: Blessed Sacrament Catholic School
Diocese of Laredo confirms incident between student and employee occurred
Minerva San Juanita Lopez, 47
Laredo Police arrest woman accused of stealing meat from grocery stores

Latest News

cool with partly sunny skies
Pleasant day
KGNS News Today 6am -Weather Forecast 1/9
Monday morning forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Cloudier Monday, Then sunnier and Warmer
Morning fog then partly to mostly sunny.
Another warm day