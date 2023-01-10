Warmer Tuesday and Wednesday, No Cold Air in Sight

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A shallow layer of moist air will likely be sufficient for low cloud or fog by dawn and into Tuesday morning. Drier air aloft will stir in with daytime heating, and mix the cloud away midday. Warm air from northern Mexico aloft will allow for a warm afternoon with the clearing skies. Wednesday will be especially warm before mild air from the Rockies arrives Thursday.

