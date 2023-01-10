WBCA festivities back in full force this year!

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The public is officially invited to the 125th Washington’s Birthday Celebration.

Officials with the WBCA were at Commissioners Court on Monday to make the announcement about this year’s festivities.

After having been scaled down recently due to Covid-19, the festivities are back in full force with 29 events planned over the course of 45 days, with fun meant for the whole family.

The WBCA festivities begin on Jan. 19 for the Commander’s Reception.

