Webb County approves pay raise for part-time correctional officers

WEBB COUTNY, TX (KGNS) - Some Webb County Correctional Officers will soon be seeing an increase in pay.

During Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, Webb County officials approved an increase in pay for jailers at the Webb County Jail.

Before the item was brought to commissioners, the standard pay for part time jailers was $15 an hour which they increased to $22 an hour.

According to Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina, it’s important to compensate those who work at the county jail to keep them employed and keep the jail properly staffed.

“We’re just trying to be competitive to keep them here, keep them working in our county,” said Tijerina. “The jail standards commission looks into all that, they have to have so many people per ratio per inmates, per jailer, so we have to make sure we maintain all that and in order to do that we’re going to have to raise the salaries.”

The pay raise is only for part-time employees, full-time employees will continue to receive their standard compensation at $24 an hour.

Right now, the Webb County Jail has seven full time positions open and five part time positions.

