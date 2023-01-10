Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Webb County approves pay raise for part-time correctional officers

Webb County approves pay raise for part-time jailers
Webb County approves pay raise for part-time jailers(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUTNY, TX (KGNS) - Some Webb County Correctional Officers will soon be seeing an increase in pay.

During Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, Webb County officials approved an increase in pay for jailers at the Webb County Jail.

Before the item was brought to commissioners, the standard pay for part time jailers was $15 an hour which they increased to $22 an hour.

According to Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina, it’s important to compensate those who work at the county jail to keep them employed and keep the jail properly staffed.

“We’re just trying to be competitive to keep them here, keep them working in our county,” said Tijerina. “The jail standards commission looks into all that, they have to have so many people per ratio per inmates, per jailer, so we have to make sure we maintain all that and in order to do that we’re going to have to raise the salaries.”

The pay raise is only for part-time employees, full-time employees will continue to receive their standard compensation at $24 an hour.

Right now, the Webb County Jail has seven full time positions open and five part time positions.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Blessed Sacrament Catholic School
Diocese of Laredo files report to Texas Dept. of Family and Protective Services
Jorge Arturo Nieto, age 31
Driver crashes into patrol unit while Laredo Police were responding to hit and run arrest
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Fatal auto-pedestrian accident reported on McPherson
Elderly woman killed after being struck by Bronco in Central Laredo
Elderly woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Central Laredo
Francisco Javier Garcia, age 27
Laredo woman, fighting for her life after allegedly being shot by her husband

Latest News

Authorites continue to search for North Central Park vandals
Laredo Police continue to search for North Central Park vandals
Court rules for City of El Cenizo to hold elections
El Cenizo experiencing trash problems along riverbanks
El Cenizo experiencing trash problems along riverbanks
El Cenizo experiencing trash problems along riverbanks
Webb County Veterans Services office offering transpiration for vets
Webb County Veterans Services office offering transpiration for vets