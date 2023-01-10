Shop Local
Webb County Veterans Services office offering transpiration for vets

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Local veterans who are in need of transportation will be able to take advantage of a program provided by the Webb County Veterans Service Office.

The Webb County Veterans Transportation Assistance Program provides veterans with free transportation to medical appointments within Laredo and up to a 200 mile radius, such as McAllen, Harlingen, Corpus Christi and San Antonio.

The service is also extended to surviving spouses and family members who may also need transportation assistance.

To find out more information, you can contact the Webb County Veterans Service Office at 956-523-4399 to set up an appointment.

Their hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

