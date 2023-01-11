Accident reported on Chicago Street
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident in west Laredo sends two children to the hospital.
The accident happened on Wednesday at the 1200 block of Chicago Street at around 4 p.m.
Laredo Police confirmed that two children were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time there is no word on if any of the drivers will be cited.
