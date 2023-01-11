Ben Affleck serves donuts and coffee at Dunkin

Medford, MASS (CNN) - It’s well-known that movie star Ben Affleck loves his Dunkin’ he’s often spotted drinking one and now he’s apparently serving them, too.

The actor was spotted slinging drinks at a drive-thru in Medford, Massachusetts on Tuesday a woman who took a photo of the “Batman” and “Good Will Hunting” star, Lisa Mackay said the movie star was quick-witted and funny when they talked.

Mackay said she signed a form for video of her to be used and was told by crew members that they were filming a commercial.

A film crew was spotted around noon breaking down on Tuesday.

Mackay says second best to seeing Affleck her coffee was free!

