City of Laredo to install speed tables along J.B. Alexander Parkway

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A construction project in north Laredo could affect daily commute for the next couple of weeks.

The City of Laredo Engineering Department will conducting temporary construction along John B. Alexander Parkway.

On Tuesday, Jan 10, crews will be constructing six concrete speed tables at three locations between Del Mar, and Shakespeare Ln, Shakespeare Ln and Mayela Dr., and Mark Twain Dr. and University Blvd.

The project will be conducted by ALC Construction Co., Inc. and will take roughly 21 days to complete.

During the time of construction, there will be reduced lanes along the work zones.

Drivers and pedestrians are being advised to avoid the area complete, take alternate routes and use extreme caution when traveling through the area.

