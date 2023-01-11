Shop Local
Laredo Animal Care Services to conduct annual oral rabies vaccination program

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Animal Care Services Department will be conducting its annual Oral Rabies Vaccination Program.

The program targets wildlife along the U.S. Mexico border and uses an oral rabies vaccine to prevent the reintroduction of wildlife rabies in the surrounding areas.

LACS officers will be executing a hand bating operation on outlying areas of the U.S. Mexico Border.

The Aerial distribution of the oral vaccine took place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 and LACS officers will be executing hand bating operations on outlying areas of the U.S. Mexico Border on Jan. 11 and 820,000 individual vaccines will be distributed for approximately 2 weeks.

The public is advised to take precautions if they encounter bait in their area.

The ORVP seminar which will be provided for Sanitarians and Animal Control officers will take place on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Laredo Health Department.

