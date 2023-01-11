Laredo International Airport impacted by FAA outage, flights delayed

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo International Airport was not unsusceptible to that critical Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer system that went down before the sun came up on Wednesday morning, January 11.

Gilberto Sanchez, the airport director, said he received notification about the outage around 5 a.m. As a result, American Airlines flights to Dallas, Texas, and United Airlines flights to Houston, Texas at the Laredo airport were delayed.

Sanchez said, ”It means a delay for all the people and an inconvenience for the passengers, but this time, it was out of our hands. The system is by FAA, so there is nothing we can do. Obviously, the safety of the pilots and the airlines is very important. With the system down, they decided to shut down everything and we have to comply with that.”

Sanchez added that everything was back to normal at the Laredo airport as of 8:30 a.m. with flights now on schedule. He added that they don’t expect any more changes.

