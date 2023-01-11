Laredo Medical Center opens new primary care clinic in north Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Families in north Laredo will have another option where they can receive primary care from medical professionals.

Laredo Medical Center (LMC) opened its fourth clinic in conjunction with its partner, Primary Care Associates of Laredo. The grand opening ceremony for the facility took place on Wednesday, January 11.

The new facility will be run by Dr. Cory Fernandes and Dr. Jacob Kallsen who are both primary care doctors.

Jorge Leal, LMC’s CEO, said it’s important to have a primary care physician because they know who you are as a patient. ”They’re the ones that can guide you to take you to the right places, to other specialists, other services that wouldn’t be with us here in the primary care, but they can guide you to where you need to go,” said Leal.

The new clinic is located at 1119 Fenwick Drive Suite 204.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.