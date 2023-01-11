Shop Local
Update: Laredo Police respond to false bomb threat at barbecue restaurant

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Customers and employees at a local barbecue eatery had to be evacuated due to a fake bomb threat.

The Laredo Police Department was called out to the Rudy’s restaurant on McPherson Wednesday afternoon.

As per protocol, first responders were called to the scene to assess the area; however, officials confirmed that nothing was found.

The business operations are back to normal, and the investigation continues.

Authorities are looking into where the threat originated from.

Below is the last updated version of the story:

Laredo Police and Laredo Fire officials respond to a possible threat at a local restaurant.

The incident happened on Wednesday at around 1 p.m. when Laredo Police officers were called out to a possible threat at the 7300 block of McPherson.

According to the Laredo Police Department, someone called in a possible threat.

As per protocol authorities responded to the scene to assess the situation.

As a precaution, those who were inside the Rudy’s BBQ business were evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

