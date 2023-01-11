Over 200 ballots missing in recount for Laredo City Council District Two

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A recent election recount for Laredo City Council District Two results in more questions than answers.

Election officials are trying to explain just how 269 ballots have allegedly gone missing and are unaccounted for.

The allegation of missing ballots is being made by Richie Rangel who lost the City Council District Two race to Daisy Campos by six votes.

The new tally was part of a court ordered recount made by a district judge in the election contest by Rangel against councilmember Daisy Campos.

Court documents filed by Rangel’s attorney allege that after more than 12-hours only 3,886 votes were counted, which is 269 less ballots than the 4,155 ballots that were counted on Election Day.

It goes on to say that the ballots could not be located by the Webb County Elections Office.

As a result, the recount could not be certified to the court.

The filing concludes that the missing ballots were from precinct 130 which is in District Two and was the voting precinct where Mr. Rangel received more votes than Campos.

KGNS News did speak to Armando Lopez who was the chairman of the recount.

Lopez said that he does not believe that ballots are missing, instead, he believes it may have been human error and that they were misplaced.

He goes on to say he trusts they will be found.

We have also reached out to Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Luis Castillo but so far, we have not heard back.

KGNS News is following this development and will have more information on our later newscasts.

