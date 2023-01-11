Summer feeling

Shop Local
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happy Wednesday morning fog again temps in the low 60s with a few clouds .

Today near record high temperatures across south Texas highs in the low to mid 80s some areas might get to 90 degrees.

It going to be a very warm and humid day expected to reach a high of 86 with mostly sunny skies .

Tonight mostly clear a low of 59.

Tomorrow slightly warm a high of 76 .

Also a cool front will bring dry conditions Thursday afternoon making it possible for elevated fire weather conditions.

Friday looking like a pleasant day a cold morning in mid 40s then temps increasing into the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Have a great day.

