TxDOT officials wear blue to bring awareness to human trafficking

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation were sporting the color blue Wednesday morning in observance of Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Every year on Jan. 11, law enforcement entities wear blue as a way to raise awareness and educate people on how to spot human trafficking cases.

Raul Leal with TxDOT said human trafficking can take on several forms.

“For example, like forced labor or even sex trafficking, and it’s something that it just doesn’t meet our core value, as far as our agency, so we’re standing up and saying something about it every year,” said Leal. “And so, we just want everybody to know this is a problem that exists, and if they know something, they can report it.”

It was also stressed that the results of human trafficking do not necessarily appear out in the open.

Very often, those kinds of acts happen at home or behind closed doors.

