UISD and LISD see students return to the classrooms

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s back to the books for Laredo area students after returning to school from the winter break.

This past Monday, both UISD and LISD saw a majority of its students return to campus.

According to UISD, out of 40,400 students in the district, 94 percent of the student body was in attendance; meanwhile, LISD saw 94 percent of its students also return to its campuses.

With the flu season and covid still lingering in the air, both school districts remind parents to keep their child home if they are sick.

Thelma Martinez with the United Independent School District asks parents to keep their child home if they are experiencing any flu like symptoms.

“If you have any questions, we encourage you to call the school, call the school nurse, they are able to guide you and additionally if they do have covid, or they do have any communicable disease, they are able to qualify for remote instruction that way they do not lose out on instruction,” said Martinez.

Meanwhile, LISD says every classroom is equipped with an air purifying system and is also sanitized on a regular basis.

While it’s not mandatory, both school districts continue to encourage the use of facemasks and they also ask that parents vaccinate their children so they can be protected from the flu and Covid-19.

