Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Very Warm Wednesday, Rocky Mountain Air Follows

By Richard Berler
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Very warm air from the Mexican Plateau will influence our weather during Wednesday. After any morning clouds or patches of fog, the desert air will stir in, bringing sunny skies and very warm afternoon temperatures. A Rocky Mountain airmass will arrive before dawn Thursday. This will be a dry cooler airmass. With bright sunshine and low humidity, temperatures will still reach above 70.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Blessed Sacrament Catholic School
Diocese of Laredo files report to Texas Dept. of Family and Protective Services
Jorge Arturo Nieto, age 31
Driver crashes into patrol unit while Laredo Police were responding to hit and run arrest
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Fatal auto-pedestrian accident reported on McPherson
Elderly woman killed after being struck by Bronco in Central Laredo
Elderly woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Central Laredo
Francisco Javier Garcia, age 27
Laredo woman, fighting for her life after allegedly being shot by her husband

Latest News

Foggy morning with warm conditions
Warm day
KGNS News Today 6am -Weather Forecast 1/10
Heavy fog on Tuesday morning
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Warmer Tuesday and Wednesday, No Cold Air in Sight
cool with partly sunny skies
Pleasant day