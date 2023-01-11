Very Warm Wednesday, Rocky Mountain Air Follows

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Very warm air from the Mexican Plateau will influence our weather during Wednesday. After any morning clouds or patches of fog, the desert air will stir in, bringing sunny skies and very warm afternoon temperatures. A Rocky Mountain airmass will arrive before dawn Thursday. This will be a dry cooler airmass. With bright sunshine and low humidity, temperatures will still reach above 70.

