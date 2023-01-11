Webb County Sheriff’s Office presents upcoming projects

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - With the start of a new year, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office has made a list of things they want to accomplish for the community, especially keeping its residents safe.

From public to private rankings, Webb County is considered one of the safest places in the country. Many attribute it to the hard work of the county’s men and women in uniform,

From updating their tactical gear to getting the latest high-tech equipment, and hopefully the completion of their new building, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office is going to see several improvements in 2023. Sheriff Martin Cuellar said one way to perform better is by having top-quality weapons and equipment.

One tool coming to help officers in the line of duty are drones. Sheriff Cuellar said, “the inside drone is a specialized drone that SWAT personnel in other bigger cities use where we send a drone inside. We send them inside an office, a building, wherever may be, and they’re able to clear rooms without sending a person, a SWAT member, and [risk] getting shot.”

In November of 2022, Webb County Commissioners approved replacing more than 200 weapons from the sheriff’s office after reports across the United States of accidental misfires with the brand Webb County deputies were using.

The office said it will also be switching its vehicles to help its deputies on patrol and will be adding a new command center to help with surveillance on the border.

