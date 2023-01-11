Workforce Solutions offering Child Care Services Program

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - WorkForce Solutions wants to help working parents who are in need of childcare services.

The Child Care Services program strives to educate parents about the availability of quality childcare for parents who are working, training, or going to school.

Eligible parents who have children under the age of 13 could receive childcare scholarships, so that parents can work and not have to worry about spending money on a babysitter

Patricia Molano with the Child Care Services program invites parents to take advantage of this service while its available.

“To be eligible and meet the requirements, you must be working, training, or going to school for at least 25 hours a week,” said Molano. “Children must be under 13 years of age or under 19 for children with disabilities. You must reside within the Webb, Jim Hogg or Zapata County, and you must be within the stat income guidelines.”

Parents can view a list of the daycares that are in service agreement with the Child Care Services program and select the one they would like to choose.

For more information on how to apply for the program click here.

