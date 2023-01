LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident is causing some traffic congestion in central Laredo.

According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at the 3100 block of East Saunders Street.

Authorities say this is causing significant traffic congestion in the area.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area or expect long delays.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.