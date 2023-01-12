Annual Crime Stoppers Menudo Bowl set for January 21

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A tasty Laredo tradition is set to kick off on Saturday, January 21.

The 27th annual Laredo Crime Stoppers Menudo Bowl is going to provide a fun-filled event for the whole family. There will be live music, pop-up food vendors, a children’s area with rides, a ranch rodeo, and much more. It all gets underway at 10 a.m. at the Webb County Fairgrounds off Highway 59.

Colleen Rodriguez, the director of Laredo Crime Stoppers, said the menudo-tasting will get started at 2 p.m. ”We’re excited because as of last year, we opened up a new division. The new law enforcement division has become very friendly to be able to compete. We have about eight different law enforcement agencies that are competing against each other for bragging rights of who makes the best menudo,” said Rodriguez.

Tickets for adults will be sold at the door and will cost $10. Kids 12 and under will be able to attend the event for free.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.