Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Annual Crime Stoppers Menudo Bowl set for January 21

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A tasty Laredo tradition is set to kick off on Saturday, January 21.

The 27th annual Laredo Crime Stoppers Menudo Bowl is going to provide a fun-filled event for the whole family. There will be live music, pop-up food vendors, a children’s area with rides, a ranch rodeo, and much more. It all gets underway at 10 a.m. at the Webb County Fairgrounds off Highway 59.

Colleen Rodriguez, the director of Laredo Crime Stoppers, said the menudo-tasting will get started at 2 p.m. ”We’re excited because as of last year, we opened up a new division. The new law enforcement division has become very friendly to be able to compete. We have about eight different law enforcement agencies that are competing against each other for bragging rights of who makes the best menudo,” said Rodriguez.

Tickets for adults will be sold at the door and will cost $10. Kids 12 and under will be able to attend the event for free.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police and Laredo Fire officials respond to a possible threat at a local restaurant.
Update: Fake bomb threat reported to Laredo Police
Accident reported on Chicago Street
Accident reported on Chicago Street
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
Ballots missing in the recount for Laredo Council District Two Race

Latest News

Menudo Bowl set for January 21
Accident on Calton Road
Accident on Calton Road sends one person to the hospital
Police chase ends with Laredo man arrested for child endangerment
What do Laredoans want to see in the new city manager?