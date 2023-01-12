Carbon monoxide leak sickens 15 people at San Antonio hotel

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KGNS) - At least 15 people are hospitalized Wednesday afternoon following a carbon monoxide leak at Hotel Emma in San Antonio.

The discovery was made after the San Antonio Fire Department received a call from a hotel employee who said they were feeling sick on Wednesday morning.

The fire department reported that most of the individuals affected by the leak were hotel employees.

As a precaution, the entire hotel was evacuated.

The historic hotel was once a 19th century brewhouse.

An investigation is still underway to find the source of the carbon monoxide leak.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.