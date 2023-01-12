City of Laredo proclaims January as Cervical Cancer Awareness month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers. With routine screenings and a vaccine, the number of deaths relating to it has decreased drastically in the last few years.

The symptoms of cervical cancer can be very different for different women. Some see the signs, others don’t. Each year, over 13,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with it and Hispanic women are among the highest in the country developing it. To create awareness for it, the city held a proclamation naming January Cervical Cancer Awareness month. There are services available in Laredo to help bring those numbers down.

The human papillomavirus (HPV) is one of the main causes of cervical cancer. It is the most common sexually transmitted infection. HPV is usually harmless and goes away by itself, but some types can lead to cancer. The city knows it and they are making resources available to help stop it. Dr. Richard Chamberlain, the director of the city of Laredo Health Department, said, “we do want to remind parents that it’s extremely important for their child’s future to bring them down the health department.”

The health department has the HPV vaccine available. “[The vaccine] is for females and males over the age of 9 years, up to the age of 26. There are some costs associated with those vaccines at the health department. Those costs are 10 dollars for persons ages 9 to 18. From 19 to 26, there is a $20 cost.”

The vaccine is not the only method to prevent cervical cancer. Julie Bazan with the Area Health Education Center said, “we’re hoping to create awareness for women of all ages, to get screened, to detect and prevent cancers, cervical cancers.” Some of those screenings include an HPV test and the Pap test. Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino said, “As of now we have the treatments if the cancers are not detected in an early stage because once it’s spread, it’s very difficult to deal with it.”

For women looking for guidance on how to get a Pap smear or HPV test, the health department located at 2600 Cedar Avenue can guide you. Their phone number is (956) 795-4900.

Unfortunately, over 4,000 women die of this cancer each year. Cervical cancer is most frequently diagnosed in women between the ages of 35 and 44 with the average age of diagnosis being 50 years of age.

