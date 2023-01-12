Construction project to close I-35 exit to Loop 20
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A construction project could affect your travels on I-35 and Loop 20 this weekend.
Starting on Friday, Jan. 13 at 9 p.m. crews will be working on the I-35 northbound exit 8B to Loop 20.
The exit will be closed to the traveling public from Friday until Monday, Jan. 16 at 6 a.m.
Crews will be working on installing steel girders for the continued construction of the direct connector at the Milo Interchange.
Drivers are being asked to detour to I-35 exit 12 to Carriers Drive during this time.
