By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning a cool front moved across the region this morning bringing cool temps in the 60s .

Today sunny and pleasant, temperatures for most of the area will be ranging between 70-75 degrees.

Elevated fire weather conditions will be possible across South Texas due to drier air, low relative humidity level and breezy conditions .

Tonight mostly clear and cold expected to reach a low of 44.

Tomorrow morning bundle up were going to be in the low 40s and temps will struggle to reach 70 degrees .

Over the weekend into next week it will gradually warm up with above normal temperatures highs in the low 80s.

Another cool front will be possible by the middle of next week.

Have a good day.

