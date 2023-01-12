Shop Local
Cooler Drier Rocky Mountain Air Thursday and Friday

By Richard Berler
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After desert air raised our temperatures to 88F Wednesday, we will have cooler dry air arrive from the Rockies before dawn. This is not an arctic airmass, and temperatures will still reach the 70′s during Thursday. The Rocky Mountain air will bring chilly nighttime and dawns Thursday and Friday nights. Warmer southerly winds will return by Sunday.

