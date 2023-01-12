Crash between two SUVs sends a person to the hospital
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Crews were seen cleaning up the scene of an accident in central Laredo.
Details are sparse at the moment, but the accident happened between two SUVs, a Trailblazer and a Tahoe, on Gallagher Avenue and Calton Road.
One of the vehicles was seen rolled on its side. A person was taken to the hospital. No wonder on their condition.
A Webb County Sheriff patrol unit was at the scene and was being taken by a wrecker, but we’re told it was not involved in the accident. It was simply not working.
