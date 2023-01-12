Decapitated Texas woman allegedly murder by husband

WALLER COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - A 21-year-old Texas woman has been pronounced dead in Waller County after she was believed to have been murdered by her husband.

According to KPRC, authorities say they have since located the victim’s body inside a home and stated that she was found to have been decapitated.

Investigators say this is a “Gruesome scene” and are expected to release additional details later.

The woman’s husband, identified as 21-year-old Jared Dicus, was taken into custody where he is expected to be charged with murder.

