Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Decapitated Texas woman allegedly murder by husband

By NBC News Channel
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLER COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - A 21-year-old Texas woman has been pronounced dead in Waller County after she was believed to have been murdered by her husband.

According to KPRC, authorities say they have since located the victim’s body inside a home and stated that she was found to have been decapitated.

Investigators say this is a “Gruesome scene” and are expected to release additional details later.

The woman’s husband, identified as 21-year-old Jared Dicus, was taken into custody where he is expected to be charged with murder.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police and Laredo Fire officials respond to a possible threat at a local restaurant.
Update: Fake bomb threat reported to Laredo Police
Accident reported on Chicago Street
Accident reported on Chicago Street
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
Ballots missing in the recount for Laredo Council District Two Race

Latest News

Decapitated Texas woman allegedly murder by husband
Decapitated Texas woman allegedly murder by husband
Carbon monoxide leak sickens 15 people at San Antonio hotel
Carbon monoxide leak sickens 15 people at San Antonio hotel
Carbon monoxide leak sickens 15 people at San Antonio hotel
Carbon monoxide leak sickens 15 people at San Antonio hotel
TikTok video raises over $140K for elderly Walmart employee