Man wanted in connection to home burglary

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man is wanted for allegedly being tied to a burglary where thousands of dollars’ worth of tools were stolen from a home.

Laredo Police are searching for Randy Rodriguez, 40, who has three pending arrest warrants for burglary, and theft of property.

The incident happened on Dec. 1 when officers responded to a burglary call at the 300 block of East San Jose.

Authorities met with the victim who stated that when he got home, he noticed that some of his tools were missing.

Officers received surveillance footage and saw that a man was dropped off by another man who went into the property.

According to the victim, roughly $1,880 worth of tools were stolen.

After a thorough investigation, police were able to locate the stolen items at a shop that was allegedly pawned by Hemeregildo Rodriguez, 42 who was the man captured on surveillance footage.

Rodriguez admitted that his friend Randy was the getaway driver.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office, where 3 warrants were approved for Randy Rodriguez.

If you have any information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 956-795-2800 or 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may qualify for a cash reward.

