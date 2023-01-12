Shop Local
Mobile home catches fire in Zapata County

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ZAPATA, TX (KGNS) - Firefighters in Zapata County put out a fire that damaged a mobile home.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at around 9:40 p.m. when firefighters were called out to a blaze at the 200 block of Elm Street.

Fire officials arrived and immediately began extinguishing the flames.

Firefighters used K-12 saw and axes to gain entry. Once they got inside, they were able to extinguish the fire.

Officials say the fire caused damage to the back room and kitchen area; fortunately, the home was vacant at the time, so no injuries were reported.

