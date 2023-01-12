Mobile home catches fire in Zapata County

ZAPATA, TX (KGNS) - Firefighters in Zapata County put out a fire that damaged a mobile home.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at around 9:40 p.m. when firefighters were called out to a blaze at the 200 block of Elm Street.

Fire officials arrived and immediately began extinguishing the flames.

Firefighters used K-12 saw and axes to gain entry. Once they got inside, they were able to extinguish the fire.

Officials say the fire caused damage to the back room and kitchen area; fortunately, the home was vacant at the time, so no injuries were reported.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.