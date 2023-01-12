No show witnesses in Laredo election lawsuit may be forced to answer questions

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - There are new developments in the Laredo City Council District Two lawsuit between Ricardo Rangel Jr. and Daisy Campos Rodriguez.

Four of the witnesses in the case could land behind bars due to the noncompliance of a several subpoenas.

The lawsuit claims 51 people should not have voted in the race for city council district two because they registered to vote with an address, they did not live in.

The subsequent outcome, Daisy Campos Rodriguez ended up winning by just 6 votes.

On Wednesday, four of those 51 people did not show up to a required hearing to answer questions under oath on their residency status.

Signed by visiting Judge Susan Reed, witnesses Staci Navarro, Jessely Fuentes, Dayra Ramos, and Edgar Campos will have to appear at a new hearing to determine why they refused to show up to testify on their residence listed in the November 2022 general election.

In the 8-page court document, each individual is shown to have either a familial or friend relationship with Daisy Campos Rodriguez...

Documents say that two of the witnesses, Stacy Navarro and Jessely Fuentes are employees of Webb County working in the office of Justice of the Peace Bobby Quintana.

Exhibits produced showed pictures of both Navarro and Fuentes as campaign supporters or volunteers for Campos Rodriguez.

Documents also showed Fuentes signing the subpoena and acknowledging receipt of it.

While Navarro refused to sign hers saying she had no intentions of showing up.

Meanwhile, documents also show that Dayra Ramos and Edgar Campos are employed by the City of Laredo working in the Community Development Office.

Exhibits showing both did sign the subpoena order.

Court documents describe Edgar Campos as a cousin to Daisy Campos-Rodriguez living at the time with Dayra Ramos.

If they had shown up to their depositions, the subpoena required them to bring several documents showing proof of their residency during the time of the election.

Some of these include, a driver’s license, rental or lease agreements of their Election Day residence, the change of address form filed with the post office or even bank statements and school documents showing the address change.

By not showing up to testify and producing these documents, Judge Reed will decide whether their failure will lead to a fine or even land them inside the Webb County Jail.

That hearing will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 8 a.m.

KGNS News reached out to the attorney representing Daisy Campos Rodriguez, Roberto Balli who in a statement says:

“Mr. Rangel’s attorneys subpoenaed several people to appear at their office on short notice. Then, they refused to consider rescheduling depositions to a convenient time or even to discuss scheduling to a mutually agreeable time. The law and common decency require that lawyers work with witnesses on scheduling. This type of bully conduct reflects poorly on team Rangel.”

