Pet of the Week: Lana

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - It’s a new year, and a new pet is looking to start the year off on the right paw.

Lana is the first Pet of the Week for 2023.

Lana is roughly three-years-old, she is fairly calm but she will go up to people for attention.

LAPS officials say she is very smart, she will obey a lot of commands such as sit and if you ask for her paw.

Lana is a mix breed and is fully grown, so she is not going to get any bigger.

LAPS officials says she is spayed, has all her shots.

If you would like to adopt Lana, you can contact LAPS at (956) 724-8364.

