Police chase ends with Laredo man arrested for endangering children, possession of controlled substance

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man has been arrested for an accident in west Laredo that sent two children to the hospital. The man is now facing several charges.

It all began on Wednesday, January 11, around 4 p.m. when a police officer tried to stop a white Cadillac de Ville driving through a bicycle lane on Lafayette Street and San Bernardo Avenue. A chase then began when the car refused to stop. That’s when the driver lost control of the car by San Bernardo Avenue and Chicago Street and crashed into a red SUV with two women inside it, according to police.

An ambulance was called out to the scene. Inside the white Cadillac de Ville were two toddlers in the back seat, police say. Laredo police also confirmed that the two children were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say officers detained the driver, identified as 24-year-old Adrian Vergara. Officers patted him down and found four clear plastic baggies containing a white powdery substance, according to their report. They also checked the car and found another baggie containing a green leafy substance, police say.

The children were turned over to their mother and Vergara was taken to the Laredo Police Department where he was booked and then taken to the Webb County Jail.

Vergara is now facing charges of evading arrest, two counts of abandoning and endangering a child with imminent danger, two counts of accident involving injuries, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

