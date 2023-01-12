TikTok video raises over $140K for elderly Walmart employee

(CNN) - A hard-working elderly Walmart employee is now able to take some much-needed time off after a TikTok video became a fundraiser for his retirement.

Warren “Butch” Marion, 82, will be able to finally retire from the daily grind after a chance encounter on TikTok turned into a crowdfunding coup.

Rory McCarty met Warren “Butch” Marion who had been working at Walmart for 16 years in the checkout line.

“I seen this 82-year-old man just working and grinding at his age- it just blew me away,” said McCarty.

McCarty posted the vid on TikTok and started a GoFundMe for Butch which went viral, raising thousands in donations in just days.

The campaign has raised over $146,000 and is still going strong which will allow the Navy vet to retire from his daily duties.

“Everything just took off, and I mean took off and it was just unreal. You can’t believe it.”

