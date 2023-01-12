Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Truck driver wins $1M lottery jackpot after stopping for a barbecue sandwich

Lottery officials say Tim Allen turned a stop for a sandwich into a million-dollar payday.
Lottery officials say Tim Allen turned a stop for a sandwich into a million-dollar payday.(Virginia Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) - Lottery officials in Virginia say a truck driver’s hankering for a sandwich helped him win a million-dollar jackpot.

The Virginia Lottery reports Tim Allen was wanting a barbecue sandwich and stopped at a Mills Grill & Grocery store in Danville.

According to the lottery, Allen bought two tickets for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle while at the store.

The purchase turned out to be a million-dollar decision. One of his tickets ended up winning the $1 million top prize.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Allen told Virginia Lottery officials. “It was the first time I’d bought a raffle ticket.”

Officials said Allen’s ticket was one of five top prize winners announced on New Year’s Day.

“It feels great,” Allen shared when collecting his prize. “Pure excitement.”

Officials said Allen is a truck driver who resides in Pittsylvania County. No immediate word was given on what he plans to do with his winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police and Laredo Fire officials respond to a possible threat at a local restaurant.
Update: Fake bomb threat reported to Laredo Police
Accident reported on Chicago Street
Accident reported on Chicago Street
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
Ballots missing in the recount for Laredo Council District Two Race

Latest News

FILE - The building that housed office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the...
In Washington, ‘classified’ is synonymous with ‘controversy’
Damage is seen from severe weather in Hale County, Alabama.
LIVE: Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama
TikTok video raises over $140K for elderly Walmart employee
TikTok video raises over $140K for elderly Walmart employee
TikTok video raises over $140K for elderly Walmart employee
Prices for everyday goods may finally be coming down, according to a new report, but prices are...
New inflation report shows consumer prices are falling