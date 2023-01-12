What do Laredoans want to see in the new city manager?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been exactly one week since Laredo City Council held a special meeting to discuss the city manager position.

During the meeting, it was revealed that SGR, the firm used to help recruit the candidates had several applicants for the position.

As the city continues the process of hiring the next city manager, many Laredoans are voicing their opinions on what they would like to see in the new city manager.

At first there were nine but now they are down to five candidates who are looking to fill the seat.

Last week, SGR told council they will be able to review the applications of the five candidates behind closed doors on Jan. 17 which happens to be the first general city council meeting.

After 8 city managers in less than a decade, many want someone who is willing to stay for the long run.

“It’s time for things to change now, Laredo has been down for so long that I feel like it really needs something to pick it up. I feel that a good change can help that”, said Alicia Macias.

“We had too many city managers, we had too much turnover in city management, we need more stability for the taxpayer for the city of laredo,” said Carlos Blanco Jr.

It’s been over a year since there’s been a permanent city manager but after next week’s meeting, the Gateway City will learn the names and profiles of the candidates that are in the running for city manager.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.