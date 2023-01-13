550 Pizzeria shows off pizza making skills

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s no secret that Americans love pizza, and instead of a national day, it gets a whole week!

National Pizza Week kicks off the second Sunday in January.

Whether you like deep dish, thin crust, or plain cheese pizza, it’s the perfect time to pig out on your favorite pies.

550 Pizzeria is one of many eateries that serves of slices of almost any pizza you can think of.

Janet Duran, the owner of 550 Pizzeria has even made her signature pizza called “The Heatwave” named after our chief meteorologist Richard Berler.

550 Pizzeria is located at 2101 Shiloh Drive.

For more information call 956-602-0082.

