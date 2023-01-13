AHEC initiative aims to provide food to families in need

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A number of families in Laredo and surrounding communities have been experiencing several hardships especially with rising inflation; however, a nonprofit organization is helping families put food on the table.

Creciendo Juntos is a new initiative from the Area Health Education Center, or AHEC made possible by the LULAC institute and No Kid Hungry campaign.

This program will provide food to anyone living in the outskirts of Webb County but in order to receive the benefits, you simply need to show up.

The program is on a first come, first served basis, and supplies are limited.

Families who sign up will receive food bags once a month until May, according to program coordinator Ignacio Alaniz.

Some of the goodies people will receive are some fruits, greens and even some meats.

“We’ll be providing food bags, a 20-pound food bags which will have fruits, vegetables, dairies and greens, we’ll also be providing food information, education, food and resources and assistance in applying for food programs that are state and government related such as snap,” said Alaniz.

This program will start providing food bags only for 60 families; however, the organization tends to increase the number of families in the future.

The last time the initiative was organized, over 70 families received assistance.

If you would like to learn more about the program, you can call 956-712-0037.

