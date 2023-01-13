Convicted felon to spend nearly ten years in prison for shooting in downtown Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A convicted felon is back in prison and will serve nearly a decade behind bars for a shooting that happened in downtown laredo last year.

Jimmy Lara had been arrested before for robbery and as such, he is prohibited from owning a gun.

However, last year he was arrested in connection to a shooting at the 1500 block of Pinder Avenue.

He will serve his sentence at a federal prison and later will be on probation for three years.

