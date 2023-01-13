Cool Dry Air, Warmer Beginning Sunday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cooler dry airmass will bring chilly nights and mild days through Saturday. The dry air with clear skies and light winds will allow nighttime temperatures to cool quite a bit as heat quickly is lost to space from the earth’s surface. As the dry airmass moves away to our east during Saturday, warmer southeasterly winds will return, bringing warm air into our area for several days beginning Sunday.

